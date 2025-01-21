Azerbaijan-Georgia Collaboration: A Pillar Of Regional Security And Prosperity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Mazahir Afandiyev
The region's locomotive state, Azerbaijan, is currently forging
connections with Georgia in a number of areas in the South
Caucasus. Georgia's geopolitical significance in the region has
grown, especially as a result of the situation around the nearly
30-year conflict with Armenia.
The strong historical ties that have developed between the
peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia, who have lived peacefully in the
South Caucasus for centuries, as well as relations in the fields of
security, defense, economy, trade, energy, transport and logistics,
tourism, culture, and other areas, are based on mutual respect and
equal friendship.
The wise peoples of Georgia and Azerbaijan have a long history
of friendly relations. Our relationships' past experiences
demonstrate how similar and intertwined our futures are. Due to
this historical experience, cooperation is required in order to
maintain regional independence, peace, and security as well as to
integrate into the civilized world.
Establishing close relations with neighboring countries and
preserving South Caucasus security was one of Azerbaijan's primary
objectives following its second independence in 1991. Thanks to his
friendship with Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze, which dates
back to the Soviet era, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was able to
further strengthen good-neighbourly relations between Georgia and
Azerbaijan when he announced the country's foreign policy
priorities in 1993. He did this by drawing on his experience and
making effective use of the opportunities that were available.
Activities were so conducted as to avoid conflict hotspots in the
South Caucasus and to further strengthen the historical linkages
between our peoples.
In addition to being friends and neighbors, Azerbaijan and
Georgia are now significant strategic partners. The Republic of
Azerbaijan and Georgia signed the Treaty on Friendship,
Cooperation, and Strengthening Mutual Security on March 8, 1996,
which established the framework for our strategic partnership. More
than 125 documents have been signed between our nations throughout
the past time, and multiple high-level reciprocal visits have been
conducted.
Azerbaijan has consistently supported Georgia's development,
prosperity, and stability. Taking good-neighbourly and cordial
relations between our countries to the next level, perhaps an
alliance, assures regional stability and security.
Azerbaijan has made 3.6 billion dollars in economic investments
in Georgia as a result of years of productive cooperation.
Furthermore, the world's most notable example of active partnership
is the carrying out of significant energy and transportation
projects that benefit both nations greatly.
The ever-evolving collaboration between Azerbaijan and Georgia
which serves as a link between Europe and Asia, advances not only
the political and economic climate in the region but also the
worldwide economy. Notably, our nation presently exports natural
gas to eleven other nations via Georgian transit, and productive
work on the Middle Corridor project, which spans a large geographic
area, continues.
Over the past few years, the customary gatherings between
Georgia and Azerbaijan have helped to strengthen our friendship and
bring our two countries closer together. Following Georgia's
parliamentary elections, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze
made his first trip to Azerbaijan on January 17, 2025, which
further demonstrated the strong bilateral ties between our two
nations.
" Georgia-Azerbaijan relations are progressing
successfully in all areas. I believe that our political relations
can serve as an example for all our neighbors ,” President
Ilham Aliyev told the press following the meeting between the two
leaders. This is an indicator that our political and economic ties
will continue to develop in the future, and important joint energy,
transit, and logistics projects in the South Caucasus will be
successfully implemented, based on an approach based on modern
challenges.
In addition to the economic sphere, Azerbaijan and Georgia have
developed cooperative ties within the framework of international
organizations, and several significant projects that support
regional security and peoples' well-being have been carried out.
Among these initiatives was the South Caucasus Antidrug program
(SCAD), which was carried out by the United Nations Development
Program and supported by the European Union. It brought together
the governments of Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. In addition to
covering topics like border integration, education, healthcare,
security, and legislation, this project has made sure that a system
for collaboration and the execution of coordinated joint operations
has been established.
Thus, the cordial interactions we witness and the traditional
meetings we organize open up new vistas in the South Caucasus'
sociopolitical life while also contributing to the effective
continuance of excellent work for the benefit of the people.
Azerbaijan liberated its territory after 30 years of occupation
and now is on the verge of achieving regional security. We are
confident that, like Azerbaijan, other South Caucasus nations will
see the momentous chance to secure a shared future under a new
political structure founded on contemporary issues and that a fully
secure, tranquil, and affluent existence will be guaranteed
throughout this region.
Mazahir Afandiyev, the author is a member of the
Azerbaijani Parliament
