Kuwaiti Al-Najat Charity Helped 380,000 Yemenis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Al-Najat charity declared on Tuesday that more than 380,000 Yemenis have benefited from its aid in Yemen, within framework of the campaign "Kuwait on your side," proceeding for the 10th year in a row.

Abdullah Alshehab, the chair of the association's division of programs and projects, said in a statement to KUNA some of the relief projects in Yemen were of seven villages, 52 wells, building eight bakeries, five and supporting 210 students.

Moreover, the association built a medical center, provided aid to nearly 6,000 patients and distributed food and relief supplies to some 120,000 people. (end)

