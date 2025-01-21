(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) ACN Newswire and Corinium Intelligence Present: CISO Perth 2025 - Uniting Western Australia's Top InfoSec Leaders



PERTH, W AUSTRALIA, Jan 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The fourth annual CISO Perth is set to take place on 1 April 2025 at the Perth and Centre. This premier event will bring together Western Australia's most senior InfoSec decision-makers to tackle key challenges and share their learnings.







CISO Perth 2025 will focus on critical topics shaping the future of information security, including:



Dynamic threat, strategic move: Dynamic threat, strategic move: Constantly refining security measures to strengthen organisational capabilities

Optimising OT Security: Implementing targeted measures to address unique challenges in OT environments Proactive GRC management: Evaluating overall cyber risk standing to mitigate potential threats

Modernising threat processes: Embracing cutting-edge technologies for robust defence mechanisms

The conference offers attendees actionable insights from over 30 extraordinary cybersecurity speakers. Participants will engage in in-depth discussions and learn from industry experts, ensuring they stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of cybersecurity.

"We're proud to once again bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry," said Maddie Abe, Conference Director at Corinium Global Intelligence. "This event is crucial for professionals looking to strengthen their security strategies and connect with the best in the field."

CISO Perth 2025 is designed for CISOs, Directors, Heads, Managers of information and cybersecurity, and practitioners from across sectors in WA working in the security field.

About Corinium Intelligence

Corinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.

