Cholangiocarcinoma Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2034, According To Delveinsight

The Cholangiocarcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cholangiocarcinoma market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cholangiocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cholangiocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Cholangiocarcinoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report:

.The Cholangiocarcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In December 2024, Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company revolutionizing drug discovery through advanced computational and experimental technologies, and Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. focused on improving treatment outcomes for patients with limited therapeutic options, announced today an exclusive global licensing agreement for lirafugratinib (RLY-4008). Lirafugratinib is a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), being developed for patients with FGFR2-driven cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) and other FGFR2-altered solid tumors. The partnership follows Relay's recent positive FDA interaction and previously reported promising data in cholangiocarcinoma and other solid tumors.

.In September 2024, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to certepetide for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.

.In February 2024, Biosyngen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to BST02 for the treatment of all forms of liver cancer, including hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma.

.In 2023, the total number of cholangiocarcinoma incident cases across the 7MM was approximately 45,000, with around 45% of these cases being intrahepatic.

.According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 14,000 new cases of cholangiocarcinoma in the United States in 2023.

.In the United States, approximately 6,000 cases of cholangiocarcinoma were classified as intrahepatic cancer.

.Cholangiocarcinoma is primarily observed in individuals within the 70–79 year age group.

.Several treatments are currently approved for cholangiocarcinoma, including PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), and LYTGOBI (futibatinib). Among therapies targeting various FGFR mutations, PEMAZYRE is anticipated to capture the largest market share.

.Key Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Incyte, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharma, Astrazeneca, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., and others

.Key Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies: PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), LYTGOBI (futibatinib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Melphalan, Derazantinib, Futibatinib (TAS-120), E7090, TT-0040, and others

Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that forms in the bile ducts, which are the tubes responsible for carrying bile from the liver to the gallbladder and small intestine. This cancer can occur anywhere along the bile ducts, including inside or outside the liver. Symptoms often include jaundice, abdominal pain, and weight loss. Treatment options depend on the cancer's location and stage, and may involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies. The prognosis is generally poor due to the cancer's tendency to be diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market

The dynamics of the Cholangiocarcinoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cholangiocarcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Cholangiocarcinoma

.Prevalent Cases of Cholangiocarcinoma by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Cholangiocarcinoma

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cholangiocarcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cholangiocarcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

.PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib): Incyte

.TIBSOVO (ivosidenib): Agios Pharmaceuticals/Servier Pharmaceutical

.LYTGOBI (futibatinib): Taiho Pharma

.Imfinzi (durvalumab): Astrazeneca

.Melphalan: Decalth Systems

.Derazantinib: Basilea Pharmaceuticals

.Futibatinib (TAS-120): Taiho Oncology

.E7090: Eisai Pharmaceuticals

.TT-0040: TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Drivers

.Rising Incidence

.Technological advancements in the identification of biomarkers

.Increasing R&D Activities

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Barriers

.Lack of awareness about the disease

.Heterogeneity of the disease

.Delayed Diagnosis

Scope of the Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Incyte, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharma, Astrazeneca, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., and others

.Key Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies: PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), LYTGOBI (futibatinib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Melphalan, Derazantinib, Futibatinib (TAS-120), E7090, TT-0040, and others

.Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Cholangiocarcinoma current marketed and Cholangiocarcinoma emerging therapies

.Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics: Cholangiocarcinoma market drivers and Cholangiocarcinoma market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cholangiocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cholangiocarcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Cholangiocarcinoma

4. Cholangiocarcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cholangiocarcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cholangiocarcinoma

9. Cholangiocarcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cholangiocarcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Drivers

16. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Barriers

17. Cholangiocarcinoma Appendix

18. Cholangiocarcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

