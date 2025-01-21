Angel Studios' Fans Pay It Forward: Free BRAVE THE DARK Tickets For Teachers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ahead of Film's January 24th Wide Theatrical Release, Teachers Invited to Experience a Powerful True Story of a High School Teacher's Fight to Help Transform the Life of a Struggling Student

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Studios, the innovative that empowers creators to crowdfund, create, and distribute films and TV series globally, is proud to announce a special offer for teachers to attend a free screening of the highly anticipated BRAVE THE DARK. In recognition of the impact Stan Deen (Jared Harris) had on his students, fans of Angel Studios have generously Paid it Forward to provide free tickets for teachers to screenings across the country on Thursday, January 23rd. Tickets are available while supplies last.

We invite all teachers nationwide to experience the film free of charge on teachers' night, Thursday, January 23rd.

Nicholas Hamilton and Jared Harris in BRAVE THE DARK. Photo credit: Joseph Gidjunis

"It's not just critics that love BRAVE THE DARK, it's teachers who love it the most," said Jeffrey Harmon, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of Angel Studios. "We invite all teachers nationwide to experience the film free of charge on teachers' night, Thursday, January 23rd, by going to Angel/teachers ."

View the trailer HERE

BRAVE THE DARK tells the gritty and inspiring true story of a teacher's profound influence on a struggling student. When Mr. Deen (Jared Harris - CHERNOBYL, THE CROWN) discovers one of his students, Nate (Nicholas Hamilton - IT, CAPTAIN FANTASTIC) has been living out of his car and thrown into jail, he decides to bail him out. Determined to curb Nate's self-destructive behavior, Mr. Deen quickly discovers a host of dark secrets that are slowly tearing Nate apart. What started as a good deed becomes a desperate fight to save Nate from his own demons. As Nate spirals deeper into despair, Mr. Deen must decide how far he's willing to go to save a kid on the brink of losing-everything - even himself.

How to Claim Free Tickets:

Angel/teachersfor BRAVE THE DARK.Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last at Angel Participating Theaters.

How to Pay a Ticket Forward:

Angel/sharebrave.Select the number of tickets you would like to contribute.

Angel Studios encourages everyone to celebrate the teachers who have made a difference in their lives by sharing this opportunity with their favorite educators. Join us in making this Thursday screening of BRAVE THE DARK a tribute to the unsung heroes who inspire and uplift future generations.

About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, over 844,000 members from more than 150 different countries help decide what film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. Angel Studios is behind the global box office hit, SOUND OF FREEDOM, which has earned $250 million in theatrical box office. Learn more at Angel

