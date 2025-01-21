Brand Finance Global 500 2025: Apple Is The Most Valuable Brand In The World, NVIDIA Enters Top Ten

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- Apple is once again the world's most valuable brand. Brand Finance , the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, values Apple's brand at USD574.5 billion, ahead of second-placed Microsoft (USD461 billion).

According to Brand Finance's research, four out of the five most valuable brands in the world are brands:

Apple: brand value of USD574.5 billion, up 11% from 2024Microsoft: USD461.1 billion, up 35%Google: USD413.0 billion, up 24%Amazon: USD356.4 billion, up 15%Walmart: USD137.2 billion, up 42%

Brand Finance also analysed what brands have grown the most since 2020, plus TikTok – although Brand Finance began valuing the brand in 2022, its 79% growth in four years puts it in the same league as the other high-growth brands.

TikTok/Douyin: USD105.8 billion, up from USD59.0 billion (in 2022)DraftKings: USD5.1 billion, up from USD18 millionFanDuel: USD7.0 billion, up from USD56 millionNVIDIA: USD87.9 billion, up from USD4.7 billionAMD: USD11.0 billion, up from USD1.4 billionPinduoduo: USD13.0 billion, up from USD2.5 billionBYD: USD14.0 billion, up from USD3.1 billionApple: USD574.5 billion, up from USD140.5 billionTSMC: USD34.2 billion, up from US8.6 billionMicrosoft: USD461.1 billion, up from USD117.1 billionLilly: USD8.0 billion, up from USD2.1 billion

American gambling brands DraftKings and FanDuel are cashing in as online gambling becomes legal in more American states. Semiconductor brands NVIDIA, AMD, and TSMC advance new technologies, while tech giants Apple and Microsoft lead from the front.

David Haigh, Founder & CEO, Brand Finance, commented:

“Our analysis of what brands have grown the most since 2020 reveals that technology companies do not have a monopoly on sustained brand growth. This also reinforces another global trend: how Chinese brands like TikTok, Pinduoduo, and BYD lead the charge by creating value and challenging established brand leaders.”

e& is the world's fastest growing brand value, posting an eight-fold increase following consolidation of brand architecture.

WeChat is the strongest brand, with a Brand Strength Index score of 95.2/100.

View the full Brand Finance Global 500 2025 report here

See details of Brand Finance's methodology here, along with frequently asked questions.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink