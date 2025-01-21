CS Diagnostics Corp. Announces U.S. Launch Of MEDUSA

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX) (or“the company”) is delighted to announce the U.S. launch of MEDUSA, alongside its product CS Protect-Hydrogel. MEDUSA is a next-generation smart disinfectant product (SDP) designed to set new hygiene standards and revolutionize hygiene practices across a variety of sectors.

MEDUSA has been approved in key global regions including the EU and the UAE and is set for U.S. approval. Significantly, this product offers full protection for up to 10 days on touched surfaces, in two formulations, which meet the diverse needs of various industries.

The core, alcohol-free formula is safe and effective for use in high-traffic environments, for example hotels, schools, public spaces, and sports venues. Additionally, an alcohol-based version is specifically formulated for medical settings such as clinics and hospitals. Backed by advanced material science, MEDUSA's protection and efficacy make it a leading solution against pathogens. This product is designed for both B2B and B2C markets, offering businesses and individuals reliable, safe disinfecting solutions.

Thomas Fahrhoefer, President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp., added:

“The launch of MEDUSA in the U.S. marks a major milestone for our company. MEDUSA is the result of years of research and development, and we are confident it will play a pivotal role in improving hygiene standards across industries. We are proud to offer a solution that is not only effective, but also safe for all users, including in environments where alcohol-based disinfectants are not suitable.”

CS Diagnostics Corp. is also thrilled to be in advanced negotiations for a sponsorship deal with one of Europe's most iconic football clubs. As a global leader in sports and entertainment, a partnership with this club would bring MEDUSA to the forefront of both the sports industry and public spaces worldwide. The market will be updated as developments unfold.

The global disinfectant market is valued at an estimated $8.37 billion in 2025, with strong demand driven by growing global health and safety concerns, particularly in a post Covid-19 world. CS Diagnostics Corp. plans to monetize MEDUSA through strategic partnerships and direct sales. By leveraging its strong network and multi-channel go-to-market strategy, the company aims to capture significant market share and drive revenue from both B2B and B2C segments.

Mohammad EsSayed, Vice President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp., commented:

“By launching MEDUSA, we aim to achieve $80 million in revenue in 2025, beginning with B2B sales and expanding to B2C by Q3 2025. Our projections indicate $460 million in revenue within three years. In 2025, we plan to enter five markets, with a goal of expanding to 15 markets within three years. By introducing our smart approach to preventing the spread of diseases, we aim to capture 10% of the existing disinfectant market.”

Looking toward the future, CS Diagnostics Corp. is positioning itself for long-term growth with breakthrough innovations. As a listed entity on OTCQB, CS Diagnostics Corp. provides U.S. investors with access to a high-growth opportunity, ensuring long-term shareholder value by creating and executing impactful, market-leading solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

