Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Activity/Toss Game (BKC-296)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and competitive outdoor activity to enjoy with family and friends at picnics, parties, and other gatherings," said an inventor, from Framingham, Mass., "so I invented HIT THE CAN. My design would offer an alternative to traditional outdoor games and activities."

The patent-pending invention provides a new target-style contest/game for adults and children. In doing so, it increases fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition, and it promotes physical activity. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults and children.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-296, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

