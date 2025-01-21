King Congratulates US President Donald Trump
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Monday congratulated Donald trump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. In X platform, the King wrote,“Wishing President Donald Trump every success as he commences his second term. Congratulations on your inauguration, Mr. President. We greatly value our partnership with the United States and are committed to working with you towards a more prosperous and peaceful world.”
