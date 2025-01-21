Brookfield Residential 2024 Fourth Quarter And Year End Results Conference Call Notice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Properties ULC (“Brookfield Residential” or the“Company”) today announced that its 2024 fourth quarter and year end results will be released after closes on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The results and information relating to the 2024 fourth quarter and year end will be posted on the Company's website at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential's debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 11:00 am (EST) to discuss the Company's results of operations during the fourth quarter of 2024 and current business initiatives with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from the United States and Canada, dial 1.844.763.8274 and if you reside outside of the United States and Canada, dial 1.647.484.8814. Telephone replay of the conference call will be available for one month following the scheduled call, until end of day March 12, 2025. To listen to the telephone replay from the United States and Canada, dial 1.855.669.9658, and if you reside outside of the United States and Canada, dial 1.412.317.0088. Once prompted enter the replay access code, 4773400.

Brookfield Residential Properties ULC is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN; TSX: BN), a global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at or or contact:

