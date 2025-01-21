Brown, LLC Represents FCA Whistleblower In DOJ Lawsuit Alleging Walgreens Dispensed Millions Of Unlawful Prescriptions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a nationwide lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Walgreen Co., and its subsidiaries (collectively, Walgreens). The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleges Walgreens violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and False Claims Act (FCA) by knowingly dispensing millions of unlawful prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances over the past decade. Walgreens is accused of seeking federal health care program reimbursements for these prescriptions, contributing to the opioid crisis.

Brown, LLC, a leading whistleblower law firm , represents one of the whistleblowers in this matter. This case is a prime example of how important it is for insiders to step forward and expose corporate misconduct. Under the False Claims Act, if the case is successful, the whistleblowers in this matter could receive up to 30% of what the government recovers, which could conceivably extend into the billions of dollars.

Lawsuit Highlights

The DOJ alleges that Walgreens:

1. Filled millions of prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked legitimate medical purpose or were issued outside the usual course of professional practice.

2. Dispensed prescriptions with clear“red flags” of misuse, including excessive quantities, early refills, and dangerous combinations of opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants-commonly referred to as the“trinity.”

3. Pressured pharmacists to prioritize speed and prescription volume over safety protocols, while depriving them of crucial information about prescribers.

According to the DOJ, these practices violated the CSA, which mandates that pharmacies only fill valid prescriptions. Walgreens is also accused of defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal programs by billing for these unlawful prescriptions, violating the FCA and costing the taxpayers hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars.

Impact on Communities

The lawsuit emphasizes that Walgreens' alleged misconduct fueled the opioid epidemic, resulting in tragic outcomes, including overdose deaths. If found liable, Walgreens could face civil penalties of up to $80,850 per unlawful prescription and treble damages for FCA violations.

Whistleblower Involvement

Four separate whistleblower lawsuits were brought by former Walgreens employees, who filed qui tam actions under the False Claims Act. Each case was filed separately under seal, so the existence of the other matters was unknown to the subsequent filers, but each of the complaints corroborated some of the core allegations in this matter. Brown, LLC is working cooperatively with the DOJ and the other whistleblower law firms in this matter.

Brown LLC Representation

Brown LLC, a leading whistleblower law firm, has extensive experience representing individuals who expose Medicare and Medicaid fraud under the False Claims Act .

Jason T. Brown , senior partner of Brown, LLC and a former FBI Special Agent, stated,“This lawsuit underscores the importance of whistleblowers in revealing misconduct that endangers public health and taxpayer resources. We commend the DOJ for pursuing accountability in this critical case, our whistleblower for his courage in stepping forward with the matter and our colleagues who filed some of the other cases who are also from some of the best whistleblower law firms in the country.”

The case docket number is 1:18-cv-05452.

Brown, LLC is a nationally recognized whistleblower law firm dedicated to combating Medicare fraud, Medicaid fraud, and protecting taxpayer dollars. The firm's attorneys, including former Department of Justice alumni, represent whistleblowers nationwide under the FCA and other whistleblower laws. For more information, visit .

