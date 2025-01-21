MTI America Strengthens Leadership To Accelerate Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MTI America is pleased to announce the appointment of three accomplished industry leaders to its Executive Team: Pamela Landefeld as Chief Client Officer, Jill Monday as Executive Vice President, Head of Operations, and Victoria Smith as Senior Vice President, Head of Talent. These strategic appointments underscore MTI America's commitment to delivering exceptional service, operational excellence, customer-centric solutions, and cultivating a culture focused on talent development, performance, and the care of injured workers.

Pamela Landefeld – Chief Client Officer (CCO)

Strengthening Client Partnerships, Engagement, and Strategic Growth

As Chief Client Officer, Pamela Landefeld, a highly regarded industry veteran with more than 30 years in the workers' comp ancillary space, will spearhead MTI America's client engagement strategy. With her extensive experience in client relationship management and program development, Pamela's leadership will be essential in driving growth, acquiring new customers, strengthening customer retention, and fostering long-term partnerships to deliver optimal outcomes.

Jill Monday – Executive Vice President, Head of Operations

Service Excellence and Innovation

Jill Monday will spearhead MTI America's operational strategies as the Executive Vice President Head of Operations. Leveraging her extensive experience in process optimization and organizational transformation, Jill will oversee the company's operational infrastructure, ensuring efficiency, scalability, and innovation. Her leadership will focus on fostering a customer-centric approach, ensuring exceptional outcomes that reflect a deep commitment to the care of the injured workers and the customers we serve.

Victoria Smith – Senior Vice President, Head of Talent

Fostering a Culture of High Performance and Organizational Excellence

Victoria Smith steps into the role of Senior Vice President Head of Talent, where she will lead MTI America's Talent Team and serve as a strategic partner to the Executive Team. Victoria's focus on fostering a culture of excellence will help attract top-tier professionals and ensure employees are equipped with the skills needed to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving managed care landscape. By aligning workforce strategies with organizational goals, Victoria will strengthen MTI's position as a trusted partner and establish a reputation as a leading employer in the industry.

Driving Industry Transformation Together

“These incredible leaders bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives to MTI America,” said Frank Radack, CEO of MTI America.“Their expertise will be key in helping us move forward with our mission to offer client-centric solutions that set new standards in ancillary care for workers' compensation. I'm excited to work alongside them and the rest of our Executive Team to support our clients and assist injured workers through their care and recovery journey.”

About MTI America

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers' compensation industry, delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company's guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized over 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our diagnostic, physical medicine, home health, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTi360® platform.

