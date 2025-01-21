Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Highlights 2024 Achievements And 2025 Plans Amid Market Challenges

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) has outlined its 2024 accomplishments and 2025 goals, including significant advances at its Gochager Lake and Albert Lake projects in Saskatchewan. At Gochager Lake, exploration expanded the historic deposit's footprint and identified high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization, while Albert Lake validated a 4 km2 geochemical anomaly and confirmed the area's potential as a dynamic magmatic nickel sulphide system. Plans for 2025 include electromagnetic surveys, prospecting, and drilling to build on these successes, with optimism about nickel price recovery driven by global supply constraints and demand for critical North American metals. CEO Ian Fraser reaffirmed Fathom's commitment to maximizing shareholder value and achieving significant discoveries.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.

