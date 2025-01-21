Crown Prince News Channel Launched On Whatsapp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) The Office of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday launched an official on WhatsApp covering the news and activities of His Royal Highness.The channel, managed by the Office of the Crown Prince, is aimed at sharing the news and activities of the Crown Prince with the and the public.Following is the to the WhatsApp channel: (link )