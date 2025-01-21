عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crown Prince News Channel Launched On Whatsapp

Crown Prince News Channel Launched On Whatsapp


1/21/2025 2:09:04 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) The Office of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday launched an official channel on WhatsApp covering the news and activities of His Royal Highness.
The channel, managed by the Office of the Crown Prince, is aimed at sharing the news and activities of the Crown Prince with the media and the public.
Following is the LINK to the WhatsApp channel: (link )

MENAFN21012025000117011021ID1109114213


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search