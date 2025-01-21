Crown Prince News Channel Launched On Whatsapp
1/21/2025 2:09:04 PM
Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) The Office of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday launched an official channel
on WhatsApp covering the news and activities of His Royal Highness.
The channel, managed by the Office of the Crown Prince, is aimed at sharing the news and activities of the Crown Prince with the media
and the public.
Following is the LINK
to the WhatsApp channel: (link )
