Amir To Patronise Air Academy Graduation Wednesday

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronise the graduation ceremony of the 12th batch of cadets of Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Air Academy at the academy's headquarters in Al Udeid Air Base on Wednesday morning.

