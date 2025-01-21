EVERBOWL ANNOUNCES BIGGEST PROMOTION EVER: FREE TOAST WITH SMOOTHIE PURCHASE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The highlights everbowl's refreshed smoothie menu debuting this month, featuring reformulated recipes for improved taste and two exciting new smoothies. Plus, it's the perfect opportunity to showcase their recently launched toast lineup, designed to satisfy more savory and warm cravings.

Blends Just Got Better

The reformulated smoothie recipes deliver bolder, better flavors with more options for functional boosts. Whether it's classic favorites or new additions, there's something for everyone:



Reformulated Favorites:



Nanaberry Bliss: Vanilla base, strawberries, bananas, almond milk



PB Cacao Dream: Cacao Wow base, bananas, peanut butter, cacao nibs, almond milk

Pitaya Paradise: Pitaya & Coco Love bases, strawberries, pineapples, apple juice

NEW Additions:



Glow Up: A tropical blend of mango base, plus mangos, pineapples and apple juice Evergreen: A vibrant green smoothie with Blue Majic & Coco Love bases, mangos, pineapples, spinach, and apple juice

In addition to these upgrades, guests can customize any smoothie with trending and functional superfoods like spinach, avocado or protein-perfect for the new year's focus on health and wellness. Craving more? The franchise also introduced new 24oz sizes for both their smoothies and sips!

Toast Worth Toasting To

The Buy a Smoothie, Get a Free Toast promotion invites guests to enjoy any of everbowl's recently-added toasts, crafted with fresh ingredients that satisfy during the colder months.



The Classic Avocado Toast: Avocado, everything seasoning, chili flakes, honey

Bruschetta Toast: Avocado, marinated tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze PB Crunch Toast: Crunchy peanut butter, banana, cacao nibs, honey

"These toasts are the perfect, warming complement to our smoothies," says Trevor Sacco, President of everbowl. "Whether you're into savory, sweet, or a little bit of both, our toasts make the ideal pairing for a nutrient-packed meal or snack."

Key Details of the Promotion



Run Date: Now through February 19th, 2025

Offer: Buy any smoothie, get a free toast of choice (in-store, or online directly from everbowl's website, using promo code GETTOASTY). Participating Locations: All everbowl locations nationwide.

About everbowl:

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain currently with over 90 locations and growing at an average pace of a unit per week. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, blue majic, vanilla, coconut, cacao, chia pudding, everoats® and other seasonal base ingredient options along with fresh fruit toppings and superfood add-ins. Recently, the brand has added toasts and a expanded beverage line, with more innovation in the pipeline. Ranked among Entrepreneur's "Top 500 Franchises" two years running, franchise opportunities are currently available. Visit .

