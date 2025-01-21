Russian, Chinese Presidents Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations, Common Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed ways to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries in various fields in a call Tuesday.

Russian reported that the two presidents also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the call, the Russian president stressed the importance of joint work to build a more just and multipolar world order.

He also pointed out that Russia has become the first supplier of natural to China, which reflects the depth of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

He indicated that joint projects in the fields of industry, transportation and agriculture are achieving tangible successes and a significant increase in tourist flows between the two countries.

For his part, the Chinese president said that the trend toward steady growth in bilateral trade between China and Russia is continuing.

He added that the two countries must jointly defend the international system based on the United Nations and the principles of its Charter, adhere to the universally recognized basic standards governing international relations, and practice true multilateralism.