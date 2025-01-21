Pridestaff Deepens Support For Valley Children's Healthcare With Jeff Civillico Performance In Partnership With Win Win Charity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff is continuing its commitment to the local community by partnering again with Valley Children's Healthcare to bring smiles and joy to patients. On January 14, the nationally franchised staffing organization facilitated a visit from renowned entertainer Jeff Civillico , in collaboration with his nonprofit Win Win Charity , for a special performance that uplifted and inspired youngsters receiving treatment.

Renowned for his high-energy performances and philanthropy, Civillico is a professional event emcee and corporate entertainer who has partnered with PrideStaff on events since 2020. Having the privilege of partnering with Jeff for several years, PrideStaff has seen the value he brings to their organization and the local community. He brought his signature blend of juggling, magic tricks and balancing acts to this special event at Valley Children's Hospital, delighting patients and families alike. Known for his ability to connect with audiences of all ages, Civillico created moments of joy and laughter for children facing health challenges.

For more than 28 years, through its Spirit of the Holidays Program , PrideStaff has been partnering with Valley Children's Healthcare to provide gifts to lift the spirits and brighten the holidays for a family struggling with illness. Each year, the volunteer-based Spirit of the Holidays Committee anonymously donates funds to a family whose child has been ill. In December 2024, PrideStaff provided $1,000 in gift cards to a family in need, which is the highest amount they've donated historically.

Jeff shared, "As a professional entertainer and keynote speaker, I spend much of my time marketing and promoting myself and my events. But it's the work I do as the Founder & Chairman of Win Win Charity, bringing smiles to children and families in hospitals nationwide, that really fills my professional life with meaning and purpose. Special thanks to PrideStaff for giving me the opportunity to share my time and talent with Valley Children's Hospital! I loved performing at Valley Children's, and I cannot wait to return!"

Tammi Heaton, PrideStaff Co-CEO, is excited about the ongoing support for Valley Children's Healthcare. "Continuing to benefit local children demonstrates PrideStaff's commitment to bettering the community. This type of giving is a testament to the culture of service that our company embodies. I am grateful to partner with Valley Children's Healthcare and have this unique opportunity to bring cheer to children and staff – and to make a meaningful difference for families facing challenging times. Seeing the joy and hope our efforts bring inspires us to keep finding new ways to support this incredible organization and its pediatric patients."

About Valley Children's Healthcare

Valley Children's Healthcare in California treats more inpatient cases than any pediatric hospital north of San Diego. As the second-largest children's hospital in the state, it is the premier pediatric medical center in the heart of the Golden State. To learn more, please visit their website .

About Win Win Charity

Win Win Charity is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit that brings smiles to children who really need them by arranging in-person and virtual visits from professional entertainers, athletes and celebrities. The organization is 100% volunteer-based. To learn more, please visit their website .

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

