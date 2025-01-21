Ranji Trophy: Bihar To Face Uttar Pradesh In Patna From January 23

The Uttar Pradesh cricket team, led by Aryan Juyal, arrived in Patna on Monday. Notable players like Shivam Mavi, Saurabh Kumar, and Priyam Garg are part of their squad, alongside the coaching staff led by Sunil Joshi, a former Indian cricketer. Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president, Rakesh Tiwari said, "This match is a significant opportunity for the Bihar team to showcase its talent against Uttar Pradesh. With the recent developments and long-term plans, Bihar is on its way to becoming a prominent destination for cricket in India."

Meanwhile, the BCA on Monday also announced the squad which will play against Uttar Pradesh. Veera Pratap Singh will captain the squad while Sakibul Gani will be his deputy.