Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Yogurt Spoon (BKC-279)
Date
1/21/2025 1:31:08 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a chef and I thought there could be a better spoon to help you consume 100 percent of the yogurt within a container," said an inventor, from Haverhill, Mass., "so I invented THE YO SPOON. My design helps prevent yogurt waste."
The invention provides an improved spoon for eating yogurt. In doing so, it allows the user to scrape the sides and bottom of the yogurt container. As a result, it enables the user to retrieve 100 percent of frozen or cold yogurt. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a chef inspired effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.
The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-279, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
