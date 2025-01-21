Theromics Inc. Appoints Experienced Industry Leader Dr. Suman Lal As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dr. Lal brings operational, development, and funding expertise to Theromics at a pivotal time as the company prepares to submit its first product for FDA clearance.

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theromics Inc., a biotechnology company developing next-generation thermal accelerant technologies for enhanced ablation procedures and more precise and effective drug delivery, today announced the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Murphy, and the appointment of Suman Lal, MBBS, PhD, MBA, as his successor. Mr. Murphy will remain with the company in an advisory capacity.

Dr. Lal's appointment marks a significant step forward for Theromics Inc. as the company moves its lead programs toward commercialization. The company's proprietary biopolymers offer a unique approach to enhancing the efficacy and safety of minimally invasive procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Theromics Inc. is currently focused on submitting for FDA clearance of its HeatSYNCTM gel for enhanced soft tissue ablation by year-end.

Mr. Murphy served as CEO of Theromics Inc. for five years, guiding the company through significant milestones, including securing an STTR grant and seed funding from the NSF, establishing meaningful developmental partnerships, and completing the first run manufacturing of its commercial-ready HeatSYNCTM product.

"Ron's leadership has been instrumental in establishing Theromics Inc. as a leader in developing innovative biopolymer technologies. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and are pleased he will continue to advise the company," said John Brooks III, Board Member. "Suman is joining Theromics at a critical time as the company transitions from development to a commercial-stage company, and I am confident his diverse industry experience will be critical as we enter our next stage of growth."

Dr. Lal brings extensive experience in the life sciences industry, with a distinguished career spanning both academia and the private sector. His background includes clinical medicine, translational research, and business development in the life sciences. Dr. Lal has strong experience working with major research institutions and universities such as Columbia University, Mayo Clinic, and Cornell University to commercialize inventions in therapeutic areas of neuroscience and oncology. Prior to joining Theromics, he held the position of Senior Advisor to the Cambridge Innovation Center, developing initiatives with multinational corporations and governments focused on building innovation infrastructure and ecosystems.

"I am honored to join Theromics Inc. at this exciting stage of its development," said Dr. Lal. Theromics' innovative biopolymer platform has broad applicability and the potential to revolutionize soft tissue ablation and localized drug delivery, addressing significant unmet medical needs. I look forward to working with the talented team at Theromics to advance our pipeline and bring these life-changing therapies to patients.

About Theromics Inc.:

Theromics has developed a nanopolymer platform technology to address the shortcomings of thermal ablation of soft tissue. HeatSYNCTM and CryoSYNC gels are IP-protected, biocompatible, and made of human proteins that facilitate energy transfer in human tissue, allowing for larger and more effective soft tissue ablations to mitigate the current 30% recurrence rate. In addition, the gel can be delivered directly into a tumor and combined ablation with therapeutics to localize the therapy in a controlled fashion and mitigate the systemic side effects of these therapies. We call this new therapy "TACT" – Thermally Activated Combination Therapy.

Contact: Suman Lal

Company Name: Theromics Inc.

Contact Phone Number: +1 (312) 375-9617

Contact E-mail: [email protected]

Website URL:

SOURCE Theromics Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED