Mollie Stone's Markets Unveils Mollie's Rewards Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mollie's Rewards is free to join and offers customers up to 3% back in rewards dollars based on monthly purchases (calculation resets monthly). Rewards are issued as paper store certificates twice a year, in January and July to the address on file. It is an easy way to earn points on every purchase, redeem exclusive discounts, and access personalized offers tailored to customers' shopping habits. From everyday essentials to specialty products, customers will enjoy significant offers and exclusive perks just for singing up for Mollie's Rewards.

"At Mollie Stone's, we're always looking for ways to show appreciation for our customers," said Mike Stone, Owner of Mollie Stone's Markets. "Mollie's Rewards is our latest way of saying thank you to all customers who choose to shop with us."

The program builds on Mollie Stone's Markets Mission of "Making a difference in people's lives through food" by giving back to the communities that have supported them for over 38 years in nine locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

How It Works:



Sign up for free online at molliestones/rewards, by clicking the "Sign Up Here" button.

At checkout simply enter phone number on pin pad when prompted at the time of checkout.

3 Tier System for earning rewards points based on monthly spend, up to 3% back.

Gold: 1% monthly spend of $0-299.99; Platinum: 2% monthly spend of $300-499.99; Diamond: 3% monthly spend of $500+.

Rewards are issued as a paper certificate twice a year, January and July to the address on file from signup form. Members are responsible for keeping up-to-date information for when certificates get mailed out. Access to special promotions and other benefits like saving on lunch by buying 9 and getting the 10th free on sandwiches, soups, salad bar, and more.

To celebrate the launch, for a limited time, Mollie Stone's is offering new members an instant $20 sign-up bonus. $20 will automatically get deducted from the next shop following signup on all orders over $20. Customers can sign up online and start earning rewards at molliestones/rewards beginning on Monday January 21st.

For more information, please visit or contact the Mollie's Rewards Team at [email protected].

About Mollie Stone's Markets

Founded in 1986, Mollie Stone's Markets is a family-owned and operated grocery chain with nine locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The company is committed to providing the highest quality products and exceptional customer service, with a focus on fresh, local, and organic offerings.

