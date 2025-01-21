(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sun Communities, ("Sun Communities" or the "Company") (NYSE: SUI ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Sun Communities and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 10, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired DMC securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On September 25, 2024, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") published a report alleging that Sun's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") had an "undisclosed $4 million loan from the family of a purported independent Director who has sat on the Audit Committee and chaired the Compensation Committee for over a decade," and that Blue Orca had also "uncovered" additional personal loans from members of Sun's board of directors to the CEO.

On this news, Sun Communities' stock price fell $1.62 per share, or 1.16%, to close at $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

