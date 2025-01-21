Utah Powerhouse Spring Bengtzen Joins Exp Realty As Leader Of 80-Agent, $316M Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bengtzen cites eXp Realty's innovative model, robust team support, and growth opportunities as key factors in her decision

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is thrilled to announce that Utah's Spring Bengtzen, leader of the 80-agent, $316M Utah Life Real Estate Group, has joined eXp Realty.

Bengtzen, known for her entrepreneurial spirit and focus on innovation, made the move from Real brokerage after carefully evaluating her options. She highlighted eXp Realty's emphasis on supporting high-performing teams, its production-driven environment, and the leadership of eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja as decisive factors in her decision.

“eXp's leadership team is all in,” said Bengtzen.“Their focus on innovation and production is unmatched. I truly believe we are stepping into eXp 2.0, and I'm excited to be part of this next phase of growth.”

Pareja welcomed Bengtzen and Utah Life Real Estate Group team members, emphasizing the alignment of their vision with eXp Realty's mission.“Spring embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and forward-thinking mindset that defines eXp Realty. Her decision to join us reflects the incredible value we offer to high-performing teams. We are excited to support her and her team as they achieve new heights,” Pareja said.

Bengtzen brings more than 20 years of real estate experience and has built a reputation as a dynamic leader and motivational speaker specializing in team growth and scaling. She leads multiple ancillary businesses, including a title company, mortgage company, and the SpringB coaching firm, while co-leading She Inc., a thriving women's empowerment community dedicated to "Building the Business of You."

She has been recognized as one of Realtor Magazine's“30 Under 30” honorees and was ranked No. 37 on RealTrends in 2024.

Beyond real estate, Bengtzen has completed the New York City Marathon and the grueling 29029 Everesting Challenge seven times, demonstrating her relentless drive and determination.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

