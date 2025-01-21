Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Tape Measure (BKC-273)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to take and save important measurements when using a tape measure," said an inventor, from Milford, Mass., "so I invented the PERFECT MEASUREMENT. My design retains measurement information, so the data is easy to access when needed."

The invention provides an improved design for a tape measure. In doing so, it allows the user to easily measure and record measurements/dimensions. As a result, it eliminates the need to write measurements on paper or other project materials. It also increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, construction workers, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-273, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

