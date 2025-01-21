Zehnder Communications Promotes Chassaignac To CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zehnder Communications , a fully integrated advertising agency with offices in Nashville, New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Rosemary Beach, has promoted Henry Chassaignac from president/executive creative director to chief executive officer. Chassaignac assumes the role currently held by agency founder Jeff Zehnder, who has been named chairman of the board and will continue direct involvement in key account relationships and support the agency's strategic roadmap.

Chassaignac has held his position as president/executive creative director since 2016. During his tenure, Chassaignac led Zehnder Communications to broaden employee offerings, client services and departmental integration resulting in the expansion of the agency's geographic footprint with openings of Nashville and Rosemary Beach, Florida offices; achieving five years of the agency's most profitable years; and overseeing Zehnder's conversion to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Chassaignac's efforts brought the agency increased ability to service larger accounts across the South, U.S. and internationally. Chassaignac has guided a broad range of Zehnder clients, including Amedisys, Fireball Whisky, 30A, Walton County Tourism, Chicago-based Duly Health & Care, Origin Bank and Louisiana Department of Tourism.

In his new role, Chassaignac will direct Zehnder's integrated suite of client services with a continued focus on foundational, strategic creative development married with technological opportunities in research, analytics, SEO/SEM, digital media placement and practical AI applications.

"As a nimble, employee-owned company, Zehnder's entrepreneurial mindset well supports our clients' needs for big ideas and big executions. Offering clients a full range of advertising services with hyper-personalized attention is unique. Zehnder brings large agency resources into an efficient model for clients across any sector," stated Chassaignac.

Zehnder Communications is an employee-owned, fully integrated advertising agency providing strategic marketing, media placement, creative services, social media, public relations, research and analysis, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Nashville and Rosemary Beach, the agency has served regional, national and international clients for 29 years. To learn more about Zehnder Communications, please visit .

