Synthica Energy Names Clark Water As Construction Partner For State-Of-The-Art Renewable Natural Gas Facility In Rome, Georgia

ROME, GEORGIA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 21, 2025, Synthica Energy, a leading developer of anaerobic digestion facilities that convert organic waste into natural (RNG), announced that Clark Water, the water and wastewater infrastructure construction arm of Clark Construction Group, has been contracted to lead the construction of their new anaerobic digestion and RNG facility in Rome, Georgia. Clark Water has been issued a limited Notice to Proceed with the construction of the facility, which broke ground in October.

Synthica Rome, which will be operational in 2026, is one of three facilities currently under construction, joining sites in Cincinnati, Ohio, and San Antonio, Texas, in the company's portfolio.

"Synthica's mission is to provide communities and industries with environmentally responsible solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create renewable energy, and support a circular economy,” said Grant Gibson, co-founder and chief development officer of Synthica Energy.“By harnessing cutting-edge technology and fostering partnerships, we're not just reducing waste – we're building a cleaner, more resilient future for generations to come. Clark shares that vision and we're confident they will help us deliver on this incredible opportunity we have in Georgia."

Once completed, the new facility is projected to divert up to 250,000 tons of organic waste from local landfills each year and produce pipeline-ready renewable natural gas for the local community, displacing the use of fossil fuels. The 10-acre facility will process organic waste in an advanced anaerobic digestion treatment process and will also feature state-of-the-art waste pre-processing and depackaging, advanced odor controls, and an on-site wastewater pre-treatment system.

“Clark is committed to work that betters the communities where we work and live, and we are thrilled to partner with Synthica Energy on their Rome, Georgia project,” said Brian Walker, senior vice president and general manager with Clark Water.“This facility is a game-changer that will transform how our society approaches energy needs by providing a sustainable solution that simultaneously reduces organic waste from entering local landfills and supplies clean, renewable energy.”

Clark recently completed pouring Synthica Rome's first concrete equipment foundation pad, marking an important milestone in the construction of the facility. Watch the video here:

Synthica is currently working with manufacturers and distributors across Greater Atlanta on contracts to handle their organic waste feedstocks, including everything from food and beverage manufacturing byproducts and expired/damaged produce to spent yeast, expired beer, and other repackaged beverage products.

About Synthica Energy

Synthica Energy is a renewable natural gas (RNG) development company focused on the creation of anaerobic digestion facilities across the United States. Founded in 2017, Synthica is developing facilities in Cincinnati, Atlanta, San Antonio, New Orleans, Louisville and other urban markets and has long-term agreements in place to manage waste from leading manufacturers in those regions. To learn more, visit .

About Clark Water

Serving as a trusted construction partner to both public and private sector clients, Clark Water specializes in the delivery of water and wastewater infrastructure projects. A subsidiary of Clark Construction Group, Clark Water provides a full range of custom planning, design, construction, and construction management services to meet the specialized needs of the community.

