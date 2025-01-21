Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN ).

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between November 2, 2023 and October 30, 2024, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that distributors did not charge Eylea customers more to use a credit card; (2) that these payments subsidized the prices that customers paid when using credit cards to purchase Eylea; (3) that, as a result, Regeneron offered a price concession that lowered Eylea's selling price; (4) that, because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to purchase anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron's price concessions provided a competitive advantage; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Regeneron misleadingly boosted reported Eylea sales; (6) that, by failing to report its payment of credit card fees as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the ASP reported to federal agencies, thereby violating the False Claims Act; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

