Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cooling Product For Palms (BKC-257)
Date
1/21/2025 12:16:22 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would provide temperature-controlled palm cooling while exercising," said an inventor, from New Bedford, Mass., "so I invented THE PALM COOLER. My design would offer the benefits of palm cooling at any place or time."
The patent-pending invention provides a cooling effect for palms while exercising. In doing so, it can be easily used at the gym or other exercise area. As a result, it increases comfort, and it would provide a well-maintained temperature for multiple uses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletes, exercise enthusiasts, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-257, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
