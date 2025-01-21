Pharming Group To Convene Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leiden, the Netherlands, January 21, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming” or“the Company”) (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of (EGM) on March 4, 2025, at 14:00 CET. The Notice to Convene, Explanatory Notes, information, meeting documents and Form of Proxy can be found on the Company's website under Investors/Shareholder Meetings.

The EGM is convened for the appointment of Mr. Fabrice Chouraqui as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer for a term of four years, based on a binding nomination by the Board of Directors. Mr. Chouraqui will be successor to Mr. Sijmen de Vries, subject to (and therefore effective as of) his appointment as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at the EGM.

The agenda further includes the proposal to approve certain components of the remuneration package of Mr. Chouraqui in his capacity as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. Details can be found in the Explanatory Notes for the EGM and the summary of the remuneration package as available on the Company's website under Investors/Shareholder Meetings.

The EGM will be held as a physical meeting at the Corpus Congress Centre, Willem Einthovenstraat 1, 2342 BH in Oegstgeest, the Netherlands. Our shareholders are invited to attend the EGM in person or to follow the meeting through our live webcast.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn .

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: ...

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: ...

Attachment

Pharming Group to convene Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders_EN_21JAN25