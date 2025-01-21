Phillip Mcclure Appointed Chief Marketing Officer At YU2SHINE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phil McClure YU2SHINE CMO

YU2SHINE

Continuing the positive momentum of YU2SHINE

- Tom BilyeuBURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YU2SHINE , a leader in Quantum Personal DevelopmentTM and transformational coaching , has named Phillip McClure as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). McClure, a seasoned professional with over two decades of leadership experience in the military and a background in entrepreneurship and personal development, will oversee the company's marketing strategy with a focus on global expansion and brand recognition.McClure's career spans 24 years of military service, where he honed leadership skills and strategic thinking in complex, high-stakes environments. Alongside his military accomplishments, he has cultivated expertise in personal transformation methods, including certifications in ThetaHealingand Free mE️ EFT, which emphasize energy psychology and mindset coaching.In his new role, McClure aims to enhance YU2SHINE's presence in the personal development sector through digital program growth and international outreach initiatives. These efforts align with the company's mission to empower individuals and organizations to unlock their full potential.“I'm honored to join YU2SHINE and contribute to its vision of personal empowerment,” McClure said.“Our goal is to bring transformative programs to a global audience, enabling more people to overcome limitations and lead fulfilling lives.”Founded on principles of energy healing, coaching, and leadership development, YU2SHINE has built a reputation for innovative approaches to self-mastery and fulfillment. McClure's appointment signals a strategic move toward broader accessibility and increased engagement with diverse markets.YU2SHINE's founder, Victoria Rader, Ph.D., emphasized the significance of McClure's role:“Phillip's leadership experience and passion for personal transformation make him a valuable asset as we continue to expand our reach and impact.”McClure's blend of advanced marketing strategies and commitment to the company's heart-centered mission highlights YU2SHINE's focus on bridging personal development with global accessibility.For additional details about YU2SHINE and its offerings, visit the company's website.

Phil McClure

CMO, YU2SHINE

+1 252-423-6314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.