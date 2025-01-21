(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Islamic World of Education 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Profiling some 5,000 academic institutions and over 30,000 staff and officials, this highly esteemed work covers the whole of the higher education and spectrum throughout the Islamic World. There is no other source that provides such comprehensive, international coverage.

The Islamic World of Education has become established as one of the leading reference works on Islamic higher education. Meticulously updated to the highest editorial standards, entries are sourced from the organizations themselves to ensure accurate and reliable information.

Every type of academic institution is covered, including:



1700 Universities and Colleges

900 Research Institutes

600 Museums and Art Galleries

500 Learned Societies

1300 Libraries and Archives 2,000 Publications

Facts and figures:



Over 5,000 universities, colleges, schools of art and music, libraries, learned societies, research institutes, museums, and art galleries

Details more than 30,000 staff and officials

Information on more than 250 international cultural, scientific, and educational organizations

Completely revised and updated throughout the year

Covers every important library giving the number of volumes held and outstanding features of the collection Professors at major universities are listed by name, together with the subjects in which they specialize

All entries provide Name; address; telephone and fax numbers, e-mail and internet addresses; principal personnel; activities and publications, where available.

Key Features:



Covers higher education institutions throughout the Islamic World

An index of all of the institutions and organizations is also included Annually revised to ensure that new appointments and changes of address

Countries covered: Afghanistan; Algeria; Azerbaijan; Bahrain; Bangladesh; Brunei; Burkina Faso; Chad; Comoros; Djibouti; Egypt; Eritrea; Guinea; Indonesia; Iran; Iraq; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kuwait; Kyrgyzstan; Lebanon; Libya; Malaysia; Maldives; Mali; Mauritania; Morocco; Niger; Nigeria; Oman; Pakistan; Palestine; Qatar; Saudi Arabia; Senegal; Somalia; Sudan; Syria; Tajikistan; Tunisia; Turkey; Turkmenistan; United Arab Emirates; Uzbekistan and Yemen.

Separate chapters for countries from Afghanistan to Yemen each feature an introductory survey of the country's higher education system. A separate section covers international organizations concerned with higher education and scholarship.

For more information about this directory visit

