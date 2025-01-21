Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires Georgia-Based Winder Insurance Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America, announced today its of Winder Insurance Center ("Winder") headquartered in Winder, GA. This transaction adds an office with expertise in business and personal insurance solutions.

Under the leadership of Russ Shepley and Brett Gamblin, Winder has become a leading player in the Georgia insurance market. Their team focuses on serving clients personal and business insurance needs with additional expertise in commercial real estate, professional, and contractor risks. Russ and Brett will continue to lead the Winder team out of the Winder, GA office and will join Highstreet's Southeast Region, headed by Alyssa Rockwell, Regional President.

"Winder's expertise and ability to provide wholistic coverage to their clients will help support Highstreet's strategy in the Georgia market and the entire Southeast Region," said Southeast Regional President, Alyssa Rockwell. "We're excited to have Winder join the Highstreet team."

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at .

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.

