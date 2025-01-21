Solential Energy Introduces City Utilities To Innovative Integrated Microgrid Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Wayne City Utilities, a forward-thinking provider of essential municipal services, has taken a bold step toward innovation with the commissioning of its first integrated microgrid system. This groundbreaking initiative wasn't always in the cards. It wasn't until City Utilities partnered with Solential Energy, a leading energy solutions company, that the transformative concept of an integrated microgrid came to life.

"City Utilities wasn't set on the concept of an integrated microgrid until it contracted with energy company Solential to help build the project," said Matthew Wirtz, Deputy Director of City Utilities in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Solential Energy specializes in uncovering untapped opportunities in energy innovation, often bringing to light solutions customers may never have considered. For City Utilities, the initial focus was on enhancing energy resilience and sustainability. Solential's team took a deep dive into the utility's energy usage patterns and operational goals, leveraging its proprietary Critical Load Evaluation and Assessment Report (CLEAR) process. Through this comprehensive analysis, Solential identified the potential for a microgrid system that seamlessly connected three distinct facilities into a unified energy network. This innovative solution integrated City Utilities' existing biogas plant with newly added solar panels, battery storage, and advanced smart controls, all incorporated into their current infrastructure.

"City Utilities was initially exploring more traditional energy upgrades," said Jim Shaw, President of Solential Energy. "When we evaluated their needs and showed them the scalability, cost savings, and resilience benefits of an integrated microgrid, it was a game-changer. Our mission is to think beyond the obvious and deliver solutions that exceed expectations."

The commissioned microgrid system is designed to provide City Utilities with a reliable, sustainable energy source while significantly reducing carbon footprint. The integrated system will allow the utility to manage energy demand with precision, store excess energy for peak usage times, and maintain operations during grid outages-features that go far beyond a standard renewable energy installation.

This project highlights Solential Energy's expertise in creating tailored energy solutions for municipalities, utilities, and commercial enterprises across the Midwest. By combining innovative technology, deep industry knowledge, and a collaborative approach, Solential continues to empower its clients to achieve energy transformation on their terms.

For more information about Solential Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit .

About Solential Energy:

Solential Energy is a trusted strategic partner specializing in renewable energy solutions, including solar installations, microgrids, and energy audits. Using its proprietary CLEAR process and cutting-edge technologies, Solential transforms energy challenges into sustainable, cost-effective, and resilient solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

Media Contact:

Ashley Knox

Director of Marketing

Solential Energy

Phone: 317-442-4638

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Solential Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED