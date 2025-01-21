CSL Earns Fourth Consecutive Recognition As Top Employer For Young People

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation, is proud to be named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition highlights CSL's ongoing dedication to providing a dynamic and supportive environment for young professionals starting their careers in the maritime industry.

CSL's forward-thinking approach and diverse workplace culture offer a wealth of opportunities for young talent to grow and thrive. Each year, approximately 10% of CSL's workforce consists of cadets and interns, who benefit from the company's robust training programs and career development initiatives.

“We are energized by the fresh perspectives and ideas young professionals bring to CSL,” says Stéphanie Aubourg, Chief Human Resources Officer.“We believe in creating a workplace that nurtures their growth, supports their ambitions, and empowers them to make a meaningful impact in the maritime sector.”

CSL's extensive youth programs include paid internships, summer jobs, co-op positions, and a cadet sponsorship program for future seafarers. Once hired, young employees benefit from tailored development plans, career advancement opportunities, training programs, and tuition reimbursement, all aimed at helping them reach their full potential.

“Our goal is to provide a supportive, inclusive environment where young people can succeed and envision a long-term career with CSL,” Aubourg says.“Being recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People underscores our commitment to developing the next generation of maritime professionals.”

CSL's onboarding programs are designed to ensure new employees receive comprehensive training and exposure to the maritime industry. Cadets gain hands-on experience working on board CSL vessels, while corporate employees undergo a structured onboarding program that includes the opportunity to visit ships and understand the company's operations firsthand.

In addition to onboarding, CSL invests in the professional growth of young employees, which prepares high-potential employees for future leadership roles. Participants engage in real business challenges, interact with CSL's leadership team, and develop the skills needed to advance within the company.

“We are committed to empowering young employees to reach their career goals and supporting their development into the leaders of tomorrow,” says Aubourg.“At CSL, we believe in providing the tools, resources, and opportunities needed for success over the long term.”

Canada's Top Employers for Young People recognize employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people. Evaluation criteria include attraction and retention programs, mentorship and training programs and career management programs.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

Media Contact:

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

514-653-8854| ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at