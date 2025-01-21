Net Asset Value(S)

عربي


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14 January 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company ”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 17 January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 40.30 pence.

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 37.55 pence.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey 		...
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


