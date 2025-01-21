Quantum And Space Technologies Take Center Stage During The Emtech Invest At Davos 2025

WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ Achieve Breakthrough in Post-Quantum Transactions from Space



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that during this year's World Economic Forum in Davos quantum technology and space exploration have emerged as dominant themes. Among the standout innovations garnering attention is the groundbreaking integration by and SEALSQ, enabling secure post-quantum transactions using SEALCOIN crypto tokens directly from space. This pioneering achievement sets a new benchmark in the application of quantum-resistant cryptography in satellite communications.

Upcoming Presentation at Davos at the EmTech Invest 2025:

The integration of these cutting-edge technologies will be showcased during tomorrow's keynote at the EmTech Invest at the prestigious Grandhotel Belvédère in Davos, coinciding with the World Economic Forum (WEF) week at Davos. This presentation will provide an in-depth look at how WISeSat, Space, and SEALSQ are shaping the future of secure satellite communications.

Event Details:



Agenda: Registration:

This breakthrough positions and SEALSQ as leaders in the convergence of quantum technologies, blockchain, and space, reinforcing their commitment to driving innovation that benefits global digital ecosystems.

About a subsidiary of WISeKey, is a pioneering provider of secure satellite technology solutions that integrate blockchain and advanced cryptographic protocols to enhance data security in space communications.

About the EmTech Invest:

Since 2019, EmTech Invest has established itself as a premier gathering for innovators and leaders in technology and finance, focusing on the transformative potential of blockchain, the metaverse, and e-learning. This exclusive event fosters collaboration, drives global change, and connects visionary ideas with capital. EmTech Invest is a brand of Quantum Leap Strategy AG, Switzerland.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.