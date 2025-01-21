CHA Names Phillip Stevens EVP And Sector President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Operations Leader to Head Infrastructure Sector

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA announced today it has named Phil Stevens, Ph.D., PE, as Executive Vice President and Sector President for Infrastructure effective February 10, 2025. Phil has more than three decades of professional experience in public and private sector infrastructure engineering, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Business Line Director at CHA.

Phil succeeds John Hensley, PE who will retire next month after eight years of service to the company as Sector President for Infrastructure.

During his time leading CHA's transportation teams, Phil has provided strategic and operational leadership to this rapidly growing business, tackling some of the most complex highway, bridge, and traffic infrastructure projects around the country.

In his new role, Phil will lead the strategic direction and drive growth and performance goals across three infrastructure business lines, including transportation, water, and aviation. Phil will also serve as a key member of the executive leadership team reporting to CEO Jim Stephenson.

“Phil's demonstrated leadership and deep experience in multi-discipline project delivery, operational management, and organizational change will help us continue to serve our infrastructure clients with unparalleled excellence,” said Jim Stephenson, President and CEO.“The need for continued investment in our national infrastructure only continues to grow and the opportunity to provide integrated solutions is significant. Phil is the right executive to lead CHA's infrastructure sector to even greater success.”

“I am excited to be leading our infrastructure teams at this important time in CHA's growth as we continue to expand our capabilities, with a tremendously talented team and broad geographic reach, to bring comprehensive solutions to our clients,” said Phil Stevens.

Prior to joining CHA, Phil held leadership roles with the Florida Department of Transportation, the U.S. Army, and other industry-leading consulting firms.

Phil holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering, a Master of Science in management, and a PhD in engineering, all from the University of South Florida, Tampa. He is a licensed professional engineer in several states and in Canada.

About CHA

CHA is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water, manufacturing and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked the 65th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2024 by ENR, with over 2,000 employees and 45+ offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. CHA is a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $69 billion of capital under management. Please visit .

Contact: Deborah Leo Sr. Manager, Marketing & Communications