Cboe Launches Index Datasets On Snowflake Marketplace, Further Expanding Access Via The Cloud

Cboe Global Feed channels now available through Snowflake Marketplace

Cboe continues to adopt cloud technologies to expand data distribution and access Addresses growing customer demand for efficient and scalable access to Cboe's global indices data CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the availability of the Cboe Global Indices Feed on Snowflake Marketplace . Joint customers can now find end-of-day summary data and tick data from seven Cboe Global Indices Feed channels on Snowflake Marketplace - available for purchase through Cboe DataShop SM - gaining efficient access to high-quality index data via the cloud. The Cboe Global Indices Feed is a streaming data service delivering real-time index values that reflect market trends and insights across various asset classes. Known for its precision, versatility and reliability, the data helps to empower market participants with actionable insights derived from Cboe's trusted indices, including the globally recognized Cboe Volatility Index (VIX®) and other proprietary Cboe indices developed in collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, Morningstar, MSCI, and CoinRoutes RealPrice. All of this valuable data is now available on a historical basis through Snowflake. "As the world's largest global exchange operator, Cboe is uniquely positioned to deliver data and analytics from multiple markets around the globe," said Adam Inzirillo, Global Head of Cboe Data Vantage. "In particular, Cboe's indices are widely regarded for their ability to capture key market dynamics, offering unique insights that resonate across a variety of investment strategies. As customer demand for Cboe data continues to grow globally, we are excited to broaden our data distribution through the cloud and provide easier access to a wider base of market participants." Cboe's end-of-day summary datasets include the open, high, low, and closing values for each index, while its tick datasets provide all disseminated values for an index throughout the business day, offering a comprehensive view of market activity in near real-time. By integrating this data into their workflows, market participants can perform a range of critical tasks such as market sentiment analysis, developing performance models, back-testing strategies, or identifying portfolio risks, among other use cases – ultimately enabling more informed and confident trading decisions. To obtain Cboe's data within the Snowflake environment, users can subscribe and complete their purchase through Cboe DataShop . "Snowflake empowers organizations like Cboe to efficiently scale their data capabilities and provide essential market insights to users around the world," said Kieran Kennedy, Global Head, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. "By bringing Cboe's in-demand market data to Snowflake Marketplace, we're helping to make it easier for our users to discover and explore the many offerings that Cboe has to offer to take their trading strategies to the next level." Cboe continues to move toward more cloud-based solutions and its use of Snowflake is part of a broader digital transformation, in which Cboe has been migrating its proprietary data and analytics to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud platform. This shift has enabled Cboe to enhance its capabilities to store and analyze increasing volumes of data, as well as derive rapid analytics to provide intelligence both internally and for Cboe customers. In another initiative demonstrating its use of cloud technology, Cboe also offers its market data through Cboe Global Cloud , a real-time, cloud-based streaming service. "At Cboe, leading-edge technology is the foundation of everything we do, enabling us to deliver data, products and services to global markets," said Chris Isaacson, Chief Operating Officer at Cboe. "As trading volumes across our exchanges continue to grow, we have built an immense and ever-expanding ecosystem of data that provides a significant competitive advantage for both Cboe and our clients. Our latest initiative with Snowflake marks another step in Cboe's continued adoption of cloud technology to further expand our data distribution channels and meet global customer demand. We look forward to all the benefits that Snowflake will offer to our customers." For more information on the Cboe Global Indices Feed visit: About Cboe Global Markets Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

