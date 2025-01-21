Oracle Named A Leader In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Cloud Database Management Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Oracle Database continues to push the boundaries of enterprise AI development, enabling customers to work with any data and workload types, at any scale, and in any hyperscaler

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud Database Management Systems. Oracle's converged database architecture enables customers to leverage multiple data and application development models to support enterprise data and AI workloads. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

"It was another gratifying year of delivering new breakthrough capabilities to our customers, and we are pleased to be positioned by Gartner as a Leader," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Database Technologies, Oracle. "We believe Oracle Database was recognized for its rapid pace of innovation, delivering new features and services to our customers, and for its industry-leading multicloud capabilities. In addition to OCI, we now offer Oracle Database services inside AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. These innovations give our customers the choice and flexibility to deploy and run their Oracle Database enterprise workloads wherever they need."

Oracle Database services empower cloud-ready business solutions with:



Oracle Autonomous Database : Enables customers to streamline the development of data-driven applications and enhance operational efficiency. Autonomous Database, built on Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata, is a robust self-securing and self-tuning cloud service designed for diverse workloads, offering an extensive feature set to accommodate all modern data types within a single database platform.

Flexible intercloud and multicloud deployment choices : Enable customers to migrate Oracle Database workloads to the cloud. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is physically deployed in AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure data centers, providing a low latency network connection between databases and applications, making it easy for customers to connect enterprise data in their Oracle databases. Continuous innovation : Helps customers meet evolving business and technical demands through the release of Oracle Database 23ai, providing rapid advancement in capabilities in AI, generative AI, vector processing, JSON document support, graph analytics views, globally distributed database with RAFT-based replication, in-database SQL firewall, True Cache (automated mid-tier data object cache), and low-code development.

Additional Resources



Learn more about Oracle Database 23ai

Learn more about Oracle Autonomous Database Learn more about Oracle Exadata

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, Henry Cook, Ramke Ramakrishnan, Xingyu Gu, Aaron Rosenbaum, Masud Miraz, December 18, 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED