WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) today announced the addition of Bruno Le Maire, former French of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, to its distinguished roster of global thought leaders. As one of Europe's most influential economic voices, Le Maire brings unprecedented insights into global markets, digital transformation, and strategic leadership in an era of rapid change.

During his tenure as France's Minister of and Finance (2017-2024), Le Maire played a pivotal role in shaping Europe's economic landscape, steering France through global challenges while championing digital innovation and industrial sovereignty. His unique perspective combines hands-on experience managing one of the world's largest economies with deep expertise in international trade relations and technological advancement.

"Bruno Le Maire represents what today's business leaders seek- a strategic visionary who understands the complex interplay between government policy, technological innovation, and business success," said Ryan Heil, President of Washington Speakers Bureau. "His real-world experience navigating economic challenges and driving digital transformation makes him an invaluable resource for organizations seeking to thrive in today's global marketplace," said Heil.

Le Maire brings academic rigor and practical experience to his audiences. His current role as a visiting professor at prestigious institutions including HEC Lausanne, IMD, and EPFL further enriches his perspective on business education and leadership development. Le Maire offers audiences actionable insights on



Global economic trends and their impact on business strategy

Digital sovereignty and innovation in the AI era

Crisis leadership and organizational resilience European market dynamics and international trade relationships

