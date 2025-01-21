Overland AI Unveils Intuitive Overwatch C2 Software, Transforming Tactical Operations With Ground Autonomy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland AI announces the launch of OverWatch , an intuitive command-and-control (C2) interface designed to unlock combined capabilities for tactical operators in contested environments.

Built to simplify advanced mission planning and execution, OverWatch enables tactical swarming, allowing a single operator to coordinate fleets of ground running on OverDrive – the company's autonomy stack – at scale towards a mission objective.







OverWatch enables tactical swarming for one operator to seamlessly task and monitor teams of vehicles to autonomously coordinate and achieve mission objectives.

“OverWatch is more than a tool; it's a force multiplier for operators on the ground,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and chief executive officer at Overland AI.“With this capability, we're giving units the ability to dominate even the most challenging environments through seamless coordination and advanced autonomy.”

OverWatch was built to address the increasing complexity that comes with leveraging ground systems for tactical missions. It continues to be rigorously iterated and refined with Overland AI's partners in DARPA, the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command.

The evolving battlefield creates compounding complexities for commanders attempting to map their mission objectives onto constantly changing threat landscapes, while compromised by degraded communications and GPS-denied environments. Autonomy allows vehicles to respond to these threats dynamically in communications-denied scenarios, but only if the commander is able to effectively communicate intent at the mission outset.







When wireless communication is possible, OverWatch allows an operator to stream real-time information, providing intuitive notifications about the mission and emerging threats.

“At its core, OverWatch empowers tactical operators to intuitively communicate their objectives for teams of autonomous ground agents in contested environments,” said Jon Fink, chief technology officer at Overland AI.“We are working constantly with operational partners to amplify their effectiveness on the modern battlefield using the unique capabilities of OverDrive-enabled vehicles.”

Overland AI continues to transform complex conditions into operational dominance. Earlier this year, the U.S. Army and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) jointly awarded the company an $18.6 million contract to develop autonomy software for the Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program.

To learn more about OverWatch and see open roles, visit Overland AI's website .

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI is powering ground operations for modern defense. The company leverages over a decade of advanced research in robotics and machine learning, as well as a field-test forward ethos, to deliver advanced autonomy for unit commanders. Hazardous missions in austere and electronically denied environments demand that this technology is reliable and resilient. Overland AI's autonomy kit and OverDrive stack enable ground vehicles to navigate off-road without GPS or direct operator control, while its OverWatch C2 provides commanders with precisely coordinated capabilities that are vital for complex missions to succeed. Overland AI is developing these capabilities and putting them into the hands of tactical operators today.

