(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) in North America led the worldwide and is expected to continue in this manner over the projected period. This expansion may be attributed to reasons such as the increasing acceptance of healthcare IT solutions, the presence of significant players, and the availability of advanced infrastructure in the USA.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT in healthcare market is poised for unprecedented growth, with market valuation expected to reach USD 243.40 billion in 2025. This robust trajectory is projected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%, pushing the market beyond USD 1 trillion by 2035.

IoT in healthcare is transforming the landscape of medical care by integrating advanced technologies such as wearable devices, connected medical equipment, telehealth platforms, and AI-driven health monitoring systems. These innovations enable seamless data collection, real-time patient monitoring, and personalized healthcare solutions, ensuring improved outcomes and operational efficiencies.

The increased use of healthcare information systems, the rise of big data in healthcare, enhanced device accuracy and connection, and the high penetration of connected devices in healthcare are driving the IoT industry. The Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to transform traditional paper-based healthcare treatment by facilitating real-time patient data access and remote patient monitoring. The introduction of this digital healthcare technology addressed the looming demand for improved diagnostics and focused therapy solutions.

It not only allows physicians to monitor patients remotely, but it also serves as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dosage reminder for patients. The successful adoption of IoT in the remote monitoring of diabetic and asthma patients, combined with the widespread use of fitness and wellness gadgets, has resulted in a significant demand for the IoT healthcare industry.

In healthcare, outdated infrastructure is a well-known concern. It has been demonstrated that numerous firms in the healthcare business are still encumbered by legacy healthcare IT infrastructure.

With the introduction of newer technologies, these companies require the appropriate workforce to apply them. With the increasing use of IoT, a big issue that IoT poses is data security and privacy, which increases the healthcare industry's exposure to cyber-attacks.

Key Growth Drivers:



Rising Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): The demand for remote patient monitoring solutions has surged, driven by an aging population and the need for continuous chronic disease management.

Increased Focus on Preventive Healthcare: Wearable devices and IoT-enabled health monitoring systems are empowering individuals to take proactive measures, fostering a shift towards preventive care. Technological Advancements: Integration of AI, machine learning, and blockchain into IoT ecosystems is enhancing data security, operational efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy.



IoT in Healthcare Industry Outlook:



Smart Hospitals on the Rise: IoT integration optimizes hospital operations, from automated inventory management to connected medical equipment.

Telemedicine Boom: IoT advancements enhance virtual consultations, offering seamless diagnostics and remote treatments.

Enhanced Drug Management: IoT-enabled solutions improve drug tracking, reducing errors in medication dispensing and ensuring supply chain transparency.

Predictive Maintenance for Equipment: Connected devices predict and prevent equipment failures, minimizing downtime in critical care settings.

Data-Driven Decision Making: IoT generates vast amounts of health data, empowering AI-driven insights for personalized medicine and operational efficiency.

Security Challenges: The surge in IoT adoption necessitates robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive patient data. Future Outlook: The IoT healthcare market is expected to grow exponentially, driven by technological innovations and rising demand for connected care solutions.



"The IoT in healthcare market represents a significant paradigm shift in how medical services are delivered. The growing emphasis on patient-centric care, coupled with advancements in AI and cloud computing, has catalyzed the adoption of IoT technologies. As stakeholders continue to invest in scalable, secure, and user-friendly solutions, the sector is set to unlock unparalleled value and redefine the future of healthcare delivery," says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways: Global IoT in Healthcare Market



The global IoT in healthcare market is valued at USD 243.40 billion in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 15.3%. It is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2035.

India holds the largest market share at 18.7%.

Germany follows with a market share of 14%.

The United States accounts for 7%.

Japan has a market share of 8.2%.

South Korea holds 16.4% of the market.

Leading Application: Patient monitoring is the dominant application in the IoT healthcare industry, projected to represent 28.4% of the market share by 2025.

Device Preference: Bluetooth-based devices are favored by medical professionals for monitoring vital signs due to their intuitive interfaces.

Hospitals' Adoption: These IoT devices are particularly popular in hospitals, enabling continuous monitoring of patients' vital signs, enhancing healthcare delivery. Component Breakdown: Hardware dominates the components market, with a significant share of 34.2%.

Regional Highlights:



North America: Leading the charge with robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and favorable policies for digital health adoption.

Europe: A strong focus on sustainability and regulatory frameworks is driving IoT adoption across the healthcare sector. Asia-Pacific: Emerging economies such as India and China are witnessing rapid adoption of IoT technologies, fueled by expanding healthcare access and government initiatives.



As IoT continues to reshape the healthcare landscape, stakeholders are encouraged to focus on interoperability, data security, and patient privacy. Collaborative efforts between technology providers, healthcare institutions, and policymakers will be crucial in addressing challenges and unlocking the full potential of IoT in healthcare.

The Most Prominent Companies in the Market:



Medtronic

GE HealthCare

Philips

Apple

Microsoft

Alphabet (Verily Life Sciences)

Cisco

Qualcomm

IBM Watson Health

Siemens Healthineers

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Samsung Health

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Honeywell

IoT in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

By Component:

The global market is segmented, according to the IoT in healthcare sector analysis, into three main components: hardware, software, and services.

By Application:

In terms of application, the market is divided into several key areas, including telemedicine, medication management, clinical operations, patient monitoring, connected imaging, and various healthcare applications.

By Technology:

The market is also categorized based on technology, which includes Bluetooth-based, Wi-Fi-based, NFC-based, Zigbee-based, RFID-based, and other emerging technologies.

By End User:

Finally, the Global IoT in Healthcare market is segmented by end user, which comprises hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and clinics & laboratories.

By Region:

The market can be segmented by region, encompassing North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

