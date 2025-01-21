Solar Water Pump Market Poised For Remarkable Growth: Projected To Reach US$ 8.16 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global solar water pump was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to achieve a market valuation of USD 8.16 billion by 2033, expanding at a robust CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period 2025–2033.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-The increasing demand for sustainable and solutions in and water management sectors is driving the adoption of solar water pumps. These systems offer an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to conventional water pumps powered by fossil fuels, making them a preferred choice in rural and remote regions globally.Market DynamicsDriver: Accelerating Consumer Shift Toward Sustainable, Off-Grid Irrigation For Small FarmersThe solar water pump market growth is driven by growing urgency to enhance the efficiency of water use and lessen the dependency on diesel powered systems. As of 2023, over 4,000 small scale agricultural collectives in East Africa have shifted to solar-powered irrigation systems citing increased crop productivity and reduced cost of operation. In India, 20 new state sponsored initiatives focus on poor farmers by providing them financing for solar pumps which helps them to mobilize their capital for seeds and fertilizers. Some rural empowerment programs have enabled 1,400 additional solar demonstrations in Southeast Asia this year so that smallholder farmers can see the benefits of investing. In line with the growing demand, manufacturers such as Shakti Pumps are cabin shipping around 8,000 DC submersible units per quarter to satisfy growing rural needs for off-grid technologies.The solar water pump market is further driven by the falling prices of solar components, with the cost of standard modules in emerging markets now averaging US$0.20 per watt, down from US$0.54 in 2018. Also, numerous NGOs have opened 500 new pilot schemes across Sub Saharan Africa, hoping to show that solar water pumps can work, even in unfriendly climatic zones. Moreover, some village councils in South Asia say that now 2 out of 5 farmers are asking for replacement of their diesel pumps with solar powered ones, which is a huge increase in interest from farmers a few years back. This, turn, is also supported by local entrepreneurs selling more user-friendly and low maintenance systems, which are now being sold by an expanding base of 450 micro-dealers in the rural areas.Top Players in Solar Water Pump Market.Shakti Pump.Grundfos.SUNVIS SOLAR.RPS SOLARPUMP.Lorentz.Nastec.ENNOS.Franklin Electric, Inc.Alpex Solar PVT. LTD.Advanced Power Inc.Tata Power Solar.Crompton.KSB SE & Co..KGaA.Other Prominent PlayersRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @Market Segmentation Overview:By Type.Centrifugal Pumps.Submersible Pumps.Surface PumpsBy Motor Type.DC.ACBy Power Rating.Below 10 HP.10 HP - 20 HP.20 HP - 30 HP.Above 30 HPBy Application.Agriculture.Residential.Industrial.OthersBy Distribution Channel.Online.Offline.Direct.DistributorsBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.UAE.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

