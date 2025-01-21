Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Eyewear Product (ADA-108)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to turn stylish non-prescription lenses into prescription glasses," said an inventor, from Covington, Ga., "so I invented the EYE PATCHES. My design would be easy to apply, and it makes switching frames fun and affordable."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to transform regular non-prescription frames or sunglasses into prescription glasses. In doing so, it offers flexibility when choosing different shapes, colors, and styles of frames. It also eliminates the cost associated with purchasing several pairs of prescription glasses. The invention features a reusable and transferable design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for individuals who require vision correction. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ADA-108, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED