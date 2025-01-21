CTA FOUNDATION CELEBRATES AN INCREDIBLE CES 2025, HIGHLIGHTING ACCESSIBILITY INNOVATION AND COLLABORATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "CES 2025 was a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and the incredible potential of to promote inclusion and accessibility," said Stephen Ewell, Executive Director of the CTA Foundation. "We are proud to support the innovators and advocates working tirelessly to create a more accessible future."

CTA Foundation Innovation Challenge , which focuses on improving access to digital healthcare for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Four impressive finalists-Eyedaptic , MapHabit , ONSCREEN, Inc ., and VIF -presented their innovations on stage. ONSCREEN, Inc. won, earning top honors for its solution designed to empower individuals with IDD to take control of their healthcare journeys. The event was made possible by the support of the WITH Foundation and Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation (MEAF).

Accessibility Roundtable brought together over 120 attendees, including industry leaders, disability advocates, and innovators, to discuss advancements in assistive devices, inclusive design, and accessible technology solutions. This event, organized in partnership with CTA's Government Affairs, Technology and Standards departments, and the new Accessibility and AgeTech Working Group, set the tone for a week of meaningful discussions. Thanks to support from Amazon , MEAF , MITRE , Ricoh , Salesforce and Verizon .

Accessibility & AgeTech Reception provided valuable networking opportunities for advocates and industry professionals to exchange insights and explore collaborative solutions for advancing accessibility. The reception was supported by Amazon , MITRE and Salesforce .

Eureka Park Startup Stage with the CTA Foundation Pitch Competition , brought to you by presenting sponsor Next50 Foundation and partner sponsor Canon , where nine finalists presented innovative AI technologies to enhance health and accessibility across all ages and abilities. MakeSense Technology claimed the Grand Prize for its AI-powered navigation device, 'The Vector,' empowering individuals with low vision to navigate outdoor environments. Sign-Speak and Voinosis earned recognition as runner-up and Audience Choice winners, respectively, for their transformative technologies. Additionally, during the pitch the winner of the John and Jane Shalam Award was announced, going to Meals on Wheels America for their work combatting social isolation in older adults.

Accessibility Media Tour introduced journalists to the five winners of the Eureka Park Accessibility Contest : Blueberry Technology , Lotus , MakeSense , Sign-Speak and Soliddd ..These innovators showcased technologies ranging from haptic navigation devices to real-time sign language translation. Funders Tour , giving sponsors and supporters an inside look at the latest accessibility technologies, further solidifying their commitment to driving impactful innovation.

The CTA Foundation, an affiliate of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults and people with disabilities through technology. For more information about the Foundation's initiatives, visit .

