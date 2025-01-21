Elsewhere Partners Strengthens Team To Support Growing Investment Pipeline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As the only IT infrastructure and security-focused private equity investor for subscale software companies, we are dedicated to closing the capital gap in the VC/PE ecosystem so more technical founders can effectively grow their companies," said Chris Pacitti, Founder and Partner at Elsewhere Partners. "Sloane and Nick have become invaluable leaders within the firm, and they will play an instrumental role as we continue to expand our investments across the US and international markets. With our new appointments, we will be able to provide critical support for our ongoing activities and continue to ensure our portfolio companies can cultivate the strongest teams."

The private equity firm invests in growth-ready software companies led by strong technical founders that have scaled to $3 – 12M in revenue. Founded in 2016, Elsewhere continues to build out its seasoned team to drive Fund III investment activities and support the firm's dynamic portfolio . Transaction types include majority recapitalization and growth capital. Since joining the firm in 2017 and 2018, Child and Stoffregen have contributed to 16 investments and five exits or recaps within IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and healthcare.

In their new roles, Child and Stoffregen will take on additional limited partner, investment, and portfolio leadership responsibilities. Williams and Rice will support a wide range of deal origination, due diligence, and execution tasks. Meanwhile, Ward will lead human capital and talent initiatives for portfolio companies, working closely with Elsewhere's deep Operating Advisor network to ensure each company finds the right operational leaders, team, and resources required to scale effectively.

Ward brings expertise in client success, talent acquisition, and career development to her new role at Elsewhere Partners. Most recently, she served as Head of Client Success at MatchDay Health, where she played a pivotal role in building a career marketplace from the ground up and delivering transformative career coaching services. Prior to MatchDay, Ward spent nearly a decade recruiting for high-growth tech companies throughout the US and Europe. She earned her B.A. in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing and a minor in Psychology from Otterbein University.

Williams joins Elsewhere Partners from Silversmith, where he served as a Senior Associate focused on investments in SaaS and Information Services. Prior to Silversmith, he held investment roles at Sumeru Equity Partners and Morgan Stanley. He earned his B.S. in Economics with a concentration in Finance from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

Rice joins Elsewhere Partners from Arrowroot Capital, where he served as an Associate focused on deal origination, due diligence, transaction execution, and portfolio value creation for B2B enterprise software companies. He earned his B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business from Vanderbilt University.

About Elsewhere Partners

Elsewhere Partners, a tech-focused private equity firm, invests in growth-ready lower middle market software companies around the globe. Elsewhere's team of experienced investors and software operators tailor growth plans for each unique portfolio company and offer complementary support across go-to-market, product, talent, finance, and strategy functions. Based in Austin, TX, Elsewhere has invested in 17 companies throughout North America, Europe and Israel since its inception in 2016. To learn more, visit .

