Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Earns National Recognition As Top 100 Hospital From Carechex®

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system, has once again earned the distinction as one of the top 100 hospitals in the country for medical excellence and patient safety in a variety of clinical categories. These 2025 quality award rankings are based on medical outcomes data compiled by Quantros Analytics' CareChex® to objectively compare quality among U.S. hospitals.

In the Medical Excellence category, Crystal Clinic placed in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for Overall Hospital Care, and was ranked in the Top 100 hospitals in the nation and #1 in its market in the following:

. Overall Surgical Care

. Joint Replacement

. Major Orthopaedic Surgery

. Spinal Fusion

. Spinal Surgery

Crystal Clinic also ranked as a national leader in the Patient Safety Category, receiving Top 10% recognition in the areas of Overall Hospital Care and Overall Surgical Care, and as Top 100 U.S. hospital in the areas of Joint Replacement, Major Orthopaedic Surgery, Spinal Fusion and Spinal Surgery.

"The annual review of our clinical performance by objective, third-party organizations, such as CareChex, demonstrates how our unparalleled patient outcomes place us among the top hospitals in the U.S. for orthopaedic care," said Daniel Ferry, M.B.A., CHFP, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. "This is one of the many reasons we can proudly state that we deliver nationally-renowned orthopaedic care, as we fulfill our mission as a national center of excellence in orthopaedic and reconstructive care."

The annual CareChex ratings, compiled by Quantros, are based on publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The CareChex Awards by Quantros are based on their peer-reviewed quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across all general, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the country.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment online 24/7, visit CrystalClinic.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 17 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just three out of the 6,120 hospitals in the nation to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 100 of U.S. hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics' objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, with ratings for patient safety and overall medical excellence. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience and overall hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is the only hospital devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

