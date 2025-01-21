Kadant Named One Of America’S Most Responsible Companies For Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant (NYSE: KAI) announced today that it was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek magazine. This was the fifth year Kadant has been included on the awards list which assesses companies on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) factors.

“We are proud to be identified as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for five consecutive years,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant.“Our initiatives to advance Sustainable Industrial Processing® are making a difference for our customers and it is rewarding to be recognized for our impact."

The companies awarded were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The list recognizes 600 companies across 14 industry categories with the highest scores as the most responsible companies in the United States.

More information about the 2025 rankings is available at newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2025 . All registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

