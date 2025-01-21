Nicole Lansbery Named Vice President Of Therapy Austin And Austin DBT Associates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nicole Lansbery - VP, Therapy Austin & Austin DBT Associates

Nicole Lansbery now leads Therapy Austin and Austin DBT Associates, providing comprehensive mental services for the Austin community.

- Nicole LansberyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Therapy Austin is proud to announce that Nicole Lansbery (MA, LPC-S, LMFT), founder of Austin DBT Associates , has been promoted to Vice President, overseeing both Therapy Austin and Austin DBT Associates. In her expanded role, Nicole will provide strategic leadership and continue to enhance clinical excellence across both organizations, ensuring comprehensive and accessible mental health services for the Austin community.Nicole Lansbery brings a wealth of expertise in mental health counseling, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and leadership in mental health care. Her commitment to clinical quality and innovative therapy approaches has been instrumental in Austin DBT Associates becoming one of the leading providers of comprehensive DBT in Texas. This promotion reflects her dedication to advancing compassionate and effective mental health care.ABOUT THERAPY AUSTINFounded in 2012, Therapy Austin is a trusted provider of mental health counseling in Austin, Texas, and throughout the state. Therapy Austin is deeply committed to inclusivity and community care as a woman-owned and minority-owned business. The organization offers a wide array of counseling services, including:- Individual therapy for adults- Couples counseling- Family therapy- Teen therapy- Group therapy- Online therapy for adults and teens in TexasTherapy Austin offers five convenient in-person locations across Austin, each offering a comfortable, spa-like atmosphere:- Central Austin: 1415 W. 51st St, #1, Austin, TX 78756- North Austin: 8500 Shoal Creek Bldg. 4 #202, Austin, TX 78757- Highland: 505 E Huntland Drive, #320, Austin, TX 78752- Banister Lane: 4009 Banister Lane, #430, Austin, TX 78704- Slaughter Lane: 1213 W. Slaughter Lane, #130, Austin, TX 78748Additionally, Therapy Austin offers online therapy services to anyone living in Texas, ensuring flexible and accessible care.ABOUT AUSTIN DBT ASSOCIATES:Austin DBT Associates (also known as ADBTA) is one of the leading private providers of Fully Adherent Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) in Texas. The organization specializes in high-acuity mental health care, offering DBT therapy for adults and DBT therapy for teens who are experiencing more serious challenges such as depression, suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and substance abuse. Austin DBT Associates also offers coordinated psychiatric medication management. With Nicole Lansbery at the helm, Austin DBT Associates has built a reputation for compassionate, results-driven care.THERAPY AUSTIN AND AUSTIN DBT ASSOCIATES PROVIDE AFFORDABLE DIRECT PAYWhile Therapy Austin and Austin DBT Associates do not accept insurance, they offer sliding-scale pricing and low-cost counseling options to ensure accessible care. Additionally, both organizations accept Health Savings Accounts (HSA) to make care even more affordable.COMPREHENSIVE MENTAL HEALTHCARE FOR THE AUSTIN COMMUNITYUnder Nicole Lansbery's leadership, Therapy Austin and Austin DBT Associates will continue to deliver high-quality mental health services tailored to the needs of individuals, couples, families, and teens. By fostering innovation and clinical excellence, both organizations are poised to make a lasting impact on the mental health landscape in Austin and across Texas.===For more information about Therapy Austin and Austin DBT Associates, please contact:Email: ...Website: therapyaustinTherapy Austin: Be Seen. Be Heard. Get Help.Website: austindbtassociatesAustin DBT Associates: Create a Life Worth Living

